Visteon (NYSE:VC) Shares Gap Down to $106.33

Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $106.33, but opened at $104.03. Visteon shares last traded at $99.53, with a volume of 632 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

