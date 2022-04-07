Vodacom Group (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.17

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and traded as high as $10.84. Vodacom Group shares last traded at $10.39, with a volume of 4,237 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average is $9.33.

About Vodacom Group (OTCMKTS:VDMCY)

Vodacom Group Limited provides a range of communications products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers voice, messaging, converged, broadband, data connectivity, and mobile financial services, as well as contract or prepaid voice and other value-added services to consumer and enterprise customers and telecommunication and other companies.

