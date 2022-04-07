Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given New GBX 145 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 145 ($1.90) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 230 ($3.02) to GBX 225 ($2.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 150 ($1.97) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 171.93 ($2.25).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

VOD stock opened at GBX 127.98 ($1.68) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 129.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 119.47. The company has a market capitalization of £36.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -255.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 105 ($1.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.87).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.