Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $12.50 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $3.43, but opened at $3.35. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Volta Inc – Class A shares last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 19,847 shares traded.

VLTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Volta Inc – Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Volta Inc – Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Volta Inc – Class A from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Volta Inc – Class A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average of $4.86.

