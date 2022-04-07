vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of VTVT opened at $0.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07. vTv Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of -1.59.

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,627,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in vTv Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 177,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

