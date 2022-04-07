Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,660 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 91,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 65,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 23,158 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $731,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 408.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,264,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $59,485,000 after buying an additional 1,015,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $44.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.63. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $56.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

