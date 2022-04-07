Warburg Research Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €161.00 Price Target

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €161.00 ($176.92) target price by analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 94.82% from the company’s current price.

SAE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($220.88) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($137.36) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($87.91) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($161.54) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($137.36) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €151.40 ($166.37).

SAE stock opened at €82.64 ($90.81) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €90.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of €117.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of -20.88. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €65.40 ($71.87) and a 1 year high of €205.40 ($225.71).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

