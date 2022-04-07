Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Warby Parker Inc. is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WRBY. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $68.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of WRBY stock opened at $31.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.67. Warby Parker has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $60.30.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $132.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.35 million. Warby Parker’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Warby Parker will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $133,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 140,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.94 per share, with a total value of $5,348,591.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,388,075 shares of company stock valued at $78,607,079 and have sold 30,446 shares valued at $857,968.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth about $475,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth about $8,084,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth about $774,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth about $1,003,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth about $396,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

