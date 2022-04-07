Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.85

Shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WRTBY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Danske downgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from €11.50 ($12.64) to €11.00 ($12.09) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp ( OTCMKTS:WRTBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.0154 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY)

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company's marine power portfolio includes engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions consists of bridge infrastructure, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end connected digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services include future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage, and optimization technology, such as the GEMS energy management platform.

