Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Director Shawn Bice Sells 3,812 Shares

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) Director Shawn Bice sold 3,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $134,449.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of WAFD opened at $31.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.76. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $38.06.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $152.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.92%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 1,229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WAFD. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

