Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) versus Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Financial Analysis

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) and Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Waterdrop and Hagerty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waterdrop 0 1 3 0 2.75 Hagerty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Waterdrop presently has a consensus target price of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 463.22%. Given Waterdrop’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Waterdrop is more favorable than Hagerty.

Profitability

This table compares Waterdrop and Hagerty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waterdrop -49.04% -68.93% -28.31% Hagerty N/A N/A -17.81%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Waterdrop and Hagerty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waterdrop $503.08 million 11.36 -$247.01 million ($1.20) -1.21 Hagerty $619.08 million 5.68 -$46.36 million N/A N/A

Hagerty has higher revenue and earnings than Waterdrop.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Waterdrop shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of Hagerty shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hagerty beats Waterdrop on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Waterdrop Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waterdrop Inc. provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Hagerty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hagerty, Inc. provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events. In addition, it offers DriveShare, a peer-to-peer rental platform for collector and cool vehicles; Motorsport Reg, a motorsport membership, licensing, and event online management system that automates event listings, registration, and payment processing for various motorsport events; and Hagerty Garage + Social, a platform that provides clubhouses and car storage facilities. The company is headquartered in Traverse City, Michigan.

