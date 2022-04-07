Wayde D. Mcmillan Sells 1,455 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $400,998.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PODD stock opened at $267.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,162.09 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $250.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.14. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $193.70 and a 1 year high of $324.81.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PODD. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Insulet by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Insulet by 226.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Insulet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.