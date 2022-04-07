Wayfair (NYSE:W) Cut to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Wayfair from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut Wayfair from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.25.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $106.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.07 and a beta of 2.85. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $339.56.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). Wayfair had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wayfair will post -6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $33,341.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $846,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,889 in the last 90 days. 27.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

