Wedbush Lowers SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target to $15.00

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $20.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 71.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SOFI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered SoFi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.27.

Shares of SOFI opened at $8.75 on Thursday. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 22.93 and a quick ratio of 22.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.86.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.47 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.85) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 15,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $149,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 97,640 shares of company stock valued at $871,799. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 47,019.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,624,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,595,291 shares during the last quarter. DCM International VI Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $185,092,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 792.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,384,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,508,000 after buying an additional 4,781,208 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,929,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,738,000 after buying an additional 4,087,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2,060.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,751,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,500,000 after buying an additional 2,624,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

