Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Comerica (CMA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Comerica (NYSE: CMA):

4/1/2022 – Comerica was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $108.00.

4/1/2022 – Comerica was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $102.00.

3/31/2022 – Comerica is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Comerica is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Comerica was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $105.00.

2/14/2022 – Comerica was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $98.00.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $87.65 on Thursday. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.33.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.98 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,617,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,721,000 after buying an additional 397,735 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,766,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,707,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,363,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,656,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 9.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,238,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,153,000 after acquiring an additional 188,047 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,964,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,149,000 after acquiring an additional 104,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

