Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for FedEx (FDX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of FedEx (NYSE: FDX) recently:

3/31/2022 – FedEx is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/21/2022 – FedEx had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

3/21/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $310.00 to $298.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $297.00 to $282.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $345.00 to $285.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $314.00 to $277.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $250.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $297.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $300.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – FedEx was given a new $294.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/18/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $345.00 to $320.00.

3/16/2022 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/14/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $325.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – FedEx was given a new $333.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

3/8/2022 – FedEx was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/3/2022 – FedEx was given a new $297.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/16/2022 – FedEx was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $7.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,487,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,960. The firm has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.72. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $199.03 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth $219,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 17.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,936,000 after buying an additional 281,250 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 25.9% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 972 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 32.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,743 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

