Weichai Power Co., Ltd. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share (OTCMKTS:WEICY)

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Weichai Power in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst X. Lei expects that the company will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Weichai Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.
About Weichai Power (Get Rating)
Weichai Power Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of diesel engines. It operates through the following business segments: Diesel Engines; Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components; Other Components; Import & Export Services; and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Weichai Power (WEICY)
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Weichai Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weichai Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.