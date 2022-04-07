Weichai Power Co., Ltd. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share (OTCMKTS:WEICY)

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Weichai Power in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst X. Lei expects that the company will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Weichai Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of WEICY opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. Weichai Power has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $21.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.66.

Weichai Power Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of diesel engines. It operates through the following business segments: Diesel Engines; Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components; Other Components; Import & Export Services; and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution.

