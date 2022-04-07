Wells Fargo & Company Trims Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Target Price to $70.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BBWI. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.89.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $45.52 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.76.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.32%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

