Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Position Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $9,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,423,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in Welltower by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.35.

WELL stock opened at $97.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.74 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.41. The firm has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 124.44, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 312.82%.

Welltower Profile (Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.