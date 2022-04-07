Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is focused on investing in, financing and managing primarily residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or federally chartered corporation. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:WMC opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 534.84, a current ratio of 534.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.72. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $4.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $94.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.99.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 29.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMC. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth $2,392,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 991,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 338,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 29.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 159,771 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 50.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 340,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 113,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 334.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 105,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

