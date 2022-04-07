WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Acquired by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in WestRock by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,557,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647,538 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in WestRock by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,160,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,157,000 after purchasing an additional 896,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in WestRock by 85.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,825,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,178,000 after purchasing an additional 841,418 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,940,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 26.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,713,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,396,000 after acquiring an additional 360,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WRK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.30.

NYSE WRK traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $46.30. 78,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,804,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11. WestRock has a 12 month low of $40.78 and a 12 month high of $62.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.57.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

