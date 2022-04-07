Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of WHLM opened at $4.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.93. Wilhelmina International has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $14.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Wilhelmina International by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International in the third quarter valued at $382,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International in the third quarter valued at $155,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wilhelmina International by 31.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

