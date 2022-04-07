Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.860-$1.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $241.83 million-$241.83 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.41 million.

WLDN stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.27. The stock had a trading volume of 538 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.41 million, a PE ratio of -43.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.12. Willdan Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $92.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.77 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Willdan Group will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WLDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Willdan Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Willdan Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

In other news, President Michael A. Bieber sold 25,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $712,272.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 7,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $209,122.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,601 shares of company stock worth $2,272,800. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Willdan Group by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Willdan Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 756,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,623,000 after purchasing an additional 14,474 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Willdan Group by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Willdan Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

