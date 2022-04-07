Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Williams Industrial Services Group provides general and specialty construction, maintenance and modification and plant management support services. It serves nuclear, hydro and fossil power generation, pulp and paper, refining, petrochemical and other process and manufacturing industries. Williams Industrial Services Group, formerly known as Global Power Equipment Group, is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Separately, Colliers Securities downgraded Williams Industrial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of WLMS opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.37 million, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 0.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Williams Industrial Services Group will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Jr. Hruby purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $31,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 49,689 shares of company stock worth $86,887. Insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 115.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. 55.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to customers in the energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. It offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

