Wing Finance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.68 Million (WING)

Wing Finance (WING) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last week, Wing Finance has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. Wing Finance has a market cap of $23.42 million and $1.68 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $9.62 or 0.00022170 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00046305 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,209.74 or 0.07393539 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,429.51 or 1.00038439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00050915 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,433,761 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

