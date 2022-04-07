Wolfe Research Lowers Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Price Target to $20.00

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CVLG. Zacks Investment Research raised Covenant Logistics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stephens downgraded Covenant Logistics Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLG opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.00. Covenant Logistics Group has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $34.75.

Covenant Logistics Group ( NASDAQ:CVLG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $294.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.00 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 19.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,470,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,655,000 after buying an additional 10,497 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 394,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,424,000 after purchasing an additional 164,200 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 369,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 279,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 53,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 261,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 178,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

