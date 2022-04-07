Wolfe Research Reaffirms Peer Perform Rating for United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “peer perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wolfe Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

Shares of UPS opened at $194.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.46. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $171.20 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

