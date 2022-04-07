Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Wolverine World Wide posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wolverine World Wide.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $635.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 2.83%. Wolverine World Wide’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

WWW opened at $21.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.80. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $20.68 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day moving average is $28.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,975 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $116,116.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brendan Hoffman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $108,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wolverine World Wide (WWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.