World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Barclays

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.74% from the stock’s current price.

WWE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

NYSE:WWE opened at $61.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.64 and a 200-day moving average of $54.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.26. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.52.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.28 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 49.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 9,800 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $589,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 41.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,472,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,621,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,256,000 after acquiring an additional 555,079 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 900,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,433,000 after acquiring an additional 484,413 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,928,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 268.9% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 610,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,144,000 after acquiring an additional 445,350 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company. The firm is engaged in the production and distribution of content through various channels including the premium over-the-top network monetized through license arrangements or through direct-to-consumer subscriptions, content rights agreements, premium live event programming, filmed entertainment, live events, licensing of various WWE themed products, and the sale of consumer products featuring its brands.

