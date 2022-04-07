Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,254 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,223 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $161,301,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,336,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $163,498,000 after acquiring an additional 222,922 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,148,733 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $97,356,000 after acquiring an additional 128,774 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 681,375 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $57,746,000 after acquiring an additional 270,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PM CAPITAL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 635,338 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $54,029,000 after acquiring an additional 81,600 shares in the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. CBRE Group upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Union Gaming Research upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.65.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $76.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.12. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $66.33 and a 12-month high of $136.83.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.45) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,836,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $37,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

