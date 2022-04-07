Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.84 Million

Analysts expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) to announce $20.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Xencor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.40 million and the lowest is $11.02 million. Xencor posted sales of $33.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year sales of $91.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.15 million to $140.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $105.71 million, with estimates ranging from $46.74 million to $162.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.74. Xencor had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $154.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 268.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XNCR. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

Shares of XNCR stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.54. 244,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,860. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.90.

In related news, CMO Allen Yang sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $34,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $28,994.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,524 shares of company stock valued at $279,886. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Xencor by 185.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 45,331 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 145.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 184.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 93,173 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 7.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 22.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 131,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after buying an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

