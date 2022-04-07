Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Trading 3.5% Higher

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.65 and last traded at $35.35. 17,106 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 427,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.15.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.68.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 425.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 21,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $662,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 31,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $948,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,974 shares of company stock worth $2,899,047. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 83,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 551.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

