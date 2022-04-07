Xponance Inc. Acquires 7,642 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,642 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,130,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,194,000 after purchasing an additional 807,302 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,664,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,958,000 after purchasing an additional 386,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,806 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,732,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,219,000 after purchasing an additional 127,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,726,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,948,000 after purchasing an additional 832,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on FAST. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $59.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.33. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.27.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Fastenal Profile (Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.