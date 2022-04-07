Xponance Inc. Buys 2,911 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 10,470.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,545,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,811 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,417,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $115,266,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,846,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,459,000 after buying an additional 820,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 27,605.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 793,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,979,000 after buying an additional 790,896 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DLTR shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.80.

Shares of DLTR opened at $156.06 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $162.13. The firm has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

