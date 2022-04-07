Xponance Inc. Buys 38 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Morgan Stanley grew its position in RH by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,688,000 after acquiring an additional 28,841 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in RH by 279.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in RH by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in RH by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 28,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total value of $9,390,875.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 837,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.79, for a total transaction of $272,755,623.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,261,761 shares of company stock valued at $409,529,620. 33.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RH. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on RH from $539.00 to $466.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on RH from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on RH from $480.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised RH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $634.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.76.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $334.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $376.12 and a 200-day moving average of $514.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.22. RH has a fifty-two week low of $317.00 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a return on equity of 85.67% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.07 EPS. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 26.07 EPS for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

