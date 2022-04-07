Xponance Inc. Buys 6,038 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 44,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 611,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 33,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.82.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DD opened at $70.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.37 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

