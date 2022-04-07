Xponance Inc. Buys 821 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after acquiring an additional 19,127,872 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 851.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,490,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,120 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 53,353,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,889,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,992 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 48.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,516,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,933,000 after buying an additional 819,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 7,290.0% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 739,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,722,000 after buying an additional 729,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $67.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.51. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09. The company has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.65, a PEG ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 2.14.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $441,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,053 shares of company stock worth $2,347,556 over the last 90 days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

