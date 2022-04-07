Xponance Inc. Grows Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,395 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,085 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 793.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GM opened at $39.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.75. General Motors has a 12 month low of $39.48 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The company has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.09.

About General Motors (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

