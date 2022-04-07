Xponance Inc. Has $1.95 Million Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Catalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Catalent by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Catalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Catalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total value of $288,334.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $240,381.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 492,073 shares of company stock valued at $50,547,546. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.38.

Shares of NYSE CTLT traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.45. 10,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.17 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.69.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

