Xponance Inc. Has $6.89 Million Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $6,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 802,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,349,000 after buying an additional 29,747 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,590,000. PFG Advisors boosted its position in MSCI by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

MSCI opened at $506.65 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.25 and a 1-year high of $679.85. The company has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $512.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $575.46.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The company had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.82%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $533.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.14.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

