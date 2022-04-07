Xponance Inc. Increases Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $7,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LKQ by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,133,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,063,433,000 after acquiring an additional 347,101 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in LKQ by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,911,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $649,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,195 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in LKQ by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,396,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $623,927,000 after acquiring an additional 310,606 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in LKQ by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,995,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $511,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633,422 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $371,441,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research cut shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $44.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.42. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $60.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.64.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 27.32%.

About LKQ (Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.