Xponance Inc. Purchases 1,362 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $509,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,743,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $174.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.19. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $156.51 and a twelve month high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

AVY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.36.

About Avery Dennison (Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.