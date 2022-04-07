Xponance Inc. Purchases 2,352 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in IQVIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 502,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in IQVIA by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 47,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 189,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,119,000 after purchasing an additional 98,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares during the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA stock opened at $240.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.34. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.07 and a 52 week high of $285.61.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IQV. Mizuho lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.39.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

