Xponance Inc. Purchases 5,097 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,097 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth $262,655,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 89.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,066,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $231,893,000 after purchasing an additional 978,105 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 16.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,915,948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $535,100,000 after purchasing an additional 700,164 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,709,659 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,016,195,000 after purchasing an additional 596,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth $54,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROST. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.65.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $94.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.44 and a 52-week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 25.51%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

