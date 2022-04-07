Xponance Inc. Raises Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $718,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $1,089,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $412,000. Bowman & Co S.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $678,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $8,088,000. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,364. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPC opened at $85.57 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $87.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.54 and a 200-day moving average of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.92.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

