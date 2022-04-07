Yandex Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,814 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,437% compared to the average daily volume of 118 put options.

Shares of YNDX opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.67. Yandex has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $87.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). Yandex had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter.

YNDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. HSBC raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yandex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,086,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $489,221,000 after buying an additional 3,970,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex in the fourth quarter worth $180,043,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex in the fourth quarter worth $156,665,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 100.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $355,490,000 after buying an additional 2,232,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 1,793.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 500,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,260,000 after buying an additional 473,764 shares during the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

