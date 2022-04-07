Yandex Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,814 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,437% compared to the average daily volume of 118 put options.
Shares of YNDX opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.67. Yandex has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $87.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.80.
Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). Yandex had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,086,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $489,221,000 after buying an additional 3,970,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex in the fourth quarter worth $180,043,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex in the fourth quarter worth $156,665,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 100.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $355,490,000 after buying an additional 2,232,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 1,793.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 500,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,260,000 after buying an additional 473,764 shares during the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Yandex Company Profile (Get Rating)
Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yandex (YNDX)
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.