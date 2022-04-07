Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.080-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $96.30 million-$97.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.77 million.Yext also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.190-$-0.170 EPS.
YEXT traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $6.54. 20,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,619,922. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average is $9.50. Yext has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $15.48.
Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Yext had a negative return on equity of 43.14% and a negative net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, insider David Rudnitsky sold 11,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $76,578.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $163,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,002 shares of company stock worth $583,714 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yext in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Yext by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Yext by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 17,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Yext by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 19,026 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.
