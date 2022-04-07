Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Yield10 Bioscience from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Yield10 Bioscience stock opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. Yield10 Bioscience has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.96.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 56.52% and a negative net margin of 1,796.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing oilseed Camelina to produce proprietary products; and high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

