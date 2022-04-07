Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,360 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 8,027 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,663 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 86,874 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $15,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.52.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $181.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.77 and a 52 week high of $217.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.23.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.92) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total value of $54,597.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.74, for a total transaction of $2,771,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,650 shares of company stock worth $26,514,549. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

