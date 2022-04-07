Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,682 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 65.4% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Best Buy by 1,016.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Best Buy news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $421,896.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,134 shares of company stock worth $3,585,702 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BBY has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.93.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $91.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $141.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.09.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

